Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Community Datebook announcements for the Thursday and Friday editions, Nov. 25-26, must be received by noon Tuesday, Nov. 23. Items for the Saturday-Monday editions are due by noon Friday.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Church News items for the Friday, Nov. 26, edition must be received by noon Monday, Nov. 22.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, obituaries for the Thursday, Nov. 25, edition must be received by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0