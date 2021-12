Due to the New Year’s holiday, the following deadlines have changed:

• Community Datebook announcements for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 1-2, must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

• Obituaries for the Saturday, Jan. 1, edition must be received by 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0