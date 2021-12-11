COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- "Winter Perler Beads" Family Craft event: 1 to 3 p.m., Orangeburg County Library
- Author Christopher Green Book signing event: 2 p.m., 1520 Russell Street, in Orangeburg. 803-997-0643.
- Cookies with Santa: 3 p.m., Eutawville Community Park.
Candle and memorial balloon release Dec. 13
The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Parkway Community will hold a candle and balloon release for Big Bubba Delvin LeeEarl Carson Sr. at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at 2061 Robert Street, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-290-1560.
Adult Bingo back at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will hold its Adult Night Out "Bingo for Books" program from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. For more information, call 803-531-4636.