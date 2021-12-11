 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cmty. DATEBOOK

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
  • "Winter Perler Beads" Family Craft event: 1 to 3 p.m., Orangeburg County Library
  • Author Christopher Green Book signing event: 2 p.m., 1520 Russell Street, in Orangeburg. 803-997-0643.
  • Cookies with Santa: 3 p.m., Eutawville Community Park. 

Candle and memorial balloon release Dec. 13

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Parkway Community will hold a candle and balloon release for Big Bubba Delvin LeeEarl Carson Sr. at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at 2061 Robert Street, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-290-1560.

People are also reading…

Adult Bingo back at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will hold its Adult Night Out "Bingo for Books" program from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. For more information, call 803-531-4636.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HOLIDAY DEADLINES

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Community Datebook announcements for the Thursday and Friday editions, Nov. 25-26, must be received by noon T…

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 02-18-20-24-37, Power-Up: 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News