COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Bamberg County School districts to hold meeting
Bamberg County School Districts board of trustees for 1 and 2 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the board room of the Bamberg School District 2 administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/JIGFcgjoD6s or on each school district's Facebook page.
Learn English as a second language
ESL Class registration is open. Classes will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays via Zoom. For more information, call the ESL office at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College at 803--268-2531.
OCAB to hold virtual application process
OCAB will host a virtual application intake for the fall from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 3 to 4 years of age Monday through Friday. For more information, call 803-536-1027.
OCFAC classes available
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center offering classes and activities for kids and adults. For more information or to register, visit orangeburgarts.org.