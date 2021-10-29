COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

S-Book-Tacular planned

The Orangeburg County Library will hold its S-Book-Tacular from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Trick-or-treating hours in city

The City of Orangeburg will be observing Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave, City of Orangeburg public information officer, at 803-539-8722.

Christmas Craft Party Nov. 13

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be presenting a Christmas Craft Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Create four crafted Christmas keepsakes. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4074.

