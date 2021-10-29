 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

S-Book-Tacular planned

The Orangeburg County Library will hold its S-Book-Tacular from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Trick-or-treating hours in city

The City of Orangeburg will be observing Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave, City of Orangeburg public information officer, at 803-539-8722.

Christmas Craft Party Nov. 13

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be presenting a Christmas Craft Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Create four crafted Christmas keepsakes. For more information or to register, call 803-536-4074.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 22-24-29-30-34, Power-Up: 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News