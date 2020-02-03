{{featured_button_text}}

Today's events

"Adult Night BINGO": 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees: 5 p.m., boardroom, district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

Orangeburg Lions Club: 7 p.m., FBC Family Life Center.

'Get Art, Get Smart' at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will hold two "Get Art, Get Smart" classes at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Learn about artists and their media and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All materials are provided. This week's class features the art of "Huichol Yarn Painting." For more information, call 803-533-5868.

Bamberg City Council to convene

A special meeting of Bamberg City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Bamberg City Hall.

Dance classes Wednesday

The Silver Slippers' dance classes will be held every Wednesday at City Gym, 410 Broughton St. Beginners classes will be held at 10:30 a.m. and free-style line dance classes are held at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 803-707-6945

Painting classes Thursday

The Orangeburg County Council on Aging will hold painting classes every Thursday at the Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg. Beginner classes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.; advanced classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 803-531-4663.

Learn to line dance

The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb.6, at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. For more information call 803-664-1000.

