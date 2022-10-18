COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Bamberg County School District Board Policy Review Committee meeting : 10 a.m., board room of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

: 10 a.m., board room of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark. Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting : 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. Orangeburg City Council : 6 p.m., available for viewing at facebook.com/cityoforangeburg; comments can be publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.

: 6 p.m., available for viewing at facebook.com/cityoforangeburg; comments can be publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Grief support group to meet

A grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-662-0972.

Alanon group to meet Wednesdays

Alanon, a support group for families and friends of those suffering with alcohol and addiction, will meet from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, at the Alano Club, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

Dancing for exercise

Calling all Silver Slippers! Join us at the City Gym on Broughton Street for Dance Exercise, 10 a.m.-noon each Wednesday. Information: 803-707-6945.

OCFAC line dancing classes Thursday

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold line dancing classes every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

OCDC board to meet Oct. 25

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

New Brooklyn Community accepting entries for parade

The New Brooklyn Community has begun to accept requests to participate in its annual Christmas parade. The parade is planned for Dec. 11, 2022. For more information or to register, call 803-347-2625.

How to submit your events

