COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

S.C. State to hold

virtual MBA open house

South Carolina State University’s College of Business will conduct a virtual open house highlighting the college’s MBA programs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom videoconference. MBA program application fees will be waived for those attending the virtual open house. If you have questions or cannot attend, contact Dr. Matthew W. Guah, S.C State interim MBA program director, at 803-533-3777 or mguah@scsu.edu.