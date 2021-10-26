COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
City of Orangeburg Planning Commission: 6 p.m.
S.C. State to hold
virtual MBA open house
South Carolina State University’s College of Business will conduct a virtual open house highlighting the college’s MBA programs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom videoconference. MBA program application fees will be waived for those attending the virtual open house. If you have questions or cannot attend, contact Dr. Matthew W. Guah, S.C State interim MBA program director, at 803-533-3777 or mguah@scsu.edu.
Login information for Zoom videoconference:
https://zoom.us/meeting/91967485004#:~:text=Join%20Zoom%20Meeting%0Ahttps%3A//zoom.us/j/6608842588%3Fpwd%3Dd1BxTURFQVVoQ0x0VElHcnlxK040dz09
Meeting ID: 660 884 2588
Passcode: MBA@SCSU
S-Book-Tacular planned
The Orangeburg County Library will hold its S-Book-Tacular from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Trick-or-treating hours in city
The City of Orangeburg will be observing Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave, City of Orangeburg public information officer, at 803-539-8722.