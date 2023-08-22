LMHS to hold an open house Tuesday

The Lake Marion High School & Technology Center will have an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 22, beginning at 4 p.m. Come out and meet the new principal.

Civil Rights museum

meeting, book signing set

The Cecil Williams Couth Carolina Civil Rights Museum will host "A Conversation and Book Signing with Joseph McGill and Herb Frazier" on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at the museum, 1865 Lake Drive, in Orangeburg. Admission is free; however advance registration is required. To register, visit cecilwilliams.com/events or call 803-531-1662.

Calhoun County

to hold public hearing

Calhoun County Council plans to hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, in St. Matthews. An ordinance to amend code, allow for amendment of boundaries of fire protection service areas upon approval by the Calhoun County Fire District Commission will be discussed. The public is invited to attend.

Flatland Express to perform Aug. 29 at OCFAC

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will host a free concert with the Flatland Express Bluegrass Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 649 Riverside Drive, in Orangeburg. The event is open to the public, donations are welcome.

OCSO holding Town Hall event

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's office will be holding a Town Hall event, "Know Us Before You Need Us," from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, in Santee. The public, community in welcome to attend.

SCSU alumni membership

drive, fish fry planned

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

Praise Out Cancer annual

fashion show Sept. 23

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., in St. George. Local men and women, breast and prostate cancer survivors, will walk the runway dressed in their “Sunday Best” fashions. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Praise Out Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that assists breast and prostate cancer patients with short-term financial support in our local communities. Tickets are available by calling Mary Charley at 843-563-6069 or Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195.

How to submit your events

