COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Fire Commission meeting: 5:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Fire District Administrative Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, in Orangeburg.

Free HIV testing available Monday, Tuesday

National HIV Testing Day is June 27, 2022, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. To help make HIV and STD testing easy and convenient, free HIV and STD testing is being offered at several DHEC health departments as well as partnering Walgreens locations: Free HIV, hepatitis C and Sexually Transmitted Infections testing will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at several DHEC health department clinics. Appointments are encouraged for testing at DHEC health departments. Please call 1-855-472-3432 or use our online web chat to schedule your appointment. Free HIV testing will be held on Monday, June 27, at select Walgreens locations. For more information, call DHEC’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437, or visit DHEC’s website at www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv.

BCSD board to meet Tuesday

The Bamberg County School District has planned a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the board room at Bamberg County School District, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

OCL to hold 'Peek-a-Boo' Story Time

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, for children 0-2. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

'S.C. Plants the Seed' at OCL

"South Carolina Plants the Seed" Indoor Farmers' Market will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Orangeburg County Library. Shop at the farmers market, taste sample recipes and enjoy a craft with your child.

