COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., council chambers, Administrative Cente, 1430 Amelia Street.

Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees meeting: 7:30 p.m., district office, 125 Herlong Ave.

Alanon group to meet Wednesdays

Alanon, a support group for families and friends of those suffering with alcohol and addiction, will meet from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, at the Alano Club, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

Calhoun First Steps to hold mental health forum

The Calhoun County First Steps will hold a mental health forum at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews. The forum is open to all community members who seek to learn about healthy children/family environments.

Showcase of Bands Sept. 24

A Showcase of Bands will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Centennial Park in the Edisto Memorial Gardens, in Orangeburg. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-546-3611.

Calhoun public hearing to be held Sept. 26

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110 on Ordinance 2022-21, regarding the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties' board of trustees.

OCDC to meet Sept. 27

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board of Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The meeting will be held at OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage to hold anniversary banquet

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacherage will hold its thirteenth anniversary banquet at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Family Life Center of New Light UMC, 3100 Neeses Hwy. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 803-533-1828 or 803-533-0548.

Community Fun Day Oct. 1

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development will hold its 4th annual Community Fun Day from 9 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Harmon Park. For more information, call 347-551-3598.

