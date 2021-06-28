 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fire district

plans meeting

The Orangeburg County Fire District will meet via telephone conference call at 5:30 p.. Monday, June 28, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. COVID-19 screening before entring and social distancing will be in practice.

Blackville council

gathering tonight

Blackville Town Council will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Blackville Community Center, 19464 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville.

OCDC meeting June 29

The Orangeburg County Development Commission board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, via Microsoft Teams. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

Patriotic Paddle July 10

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a patriotic paddle down the Edisto River on Saturday, July 10. Decorating boats is optional. Paddlers will meet at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing, U.S. Highway 301/601. Takeout will be at Brabham Landing on Cannon Bridge Road. Free shuttle service is provided for the monthly Bamberg County Chamber River Trips. Donations accepted. The trip is about six miles. Bring your own boat and gear. For more information, or to register, call 803-300-1972.

O-W class of 1972

sets reunion meetings

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1972 are preparing for its 50th reunion. Meetings will be held on the first Saturday of each month. For more information please contact Cassandra Johnson Odom at 803-878-1269.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News