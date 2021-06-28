COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Fire district

plans meeting

The Orangeburg County Fire District will meet via telephone conference call at 5:30 p.. Monday, June 28, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. COVID-19 screening before entring and social distancing will be in practice.

Blackville council

gathering tonight

OCDC meeting June 29

Patriotic Paddle July 10

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a patriotic paddle down the Edisto River on Saturday, July 10. Decorating boats is optional. Paddlers will meet at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing, U.S. Highway 301/601. Takeout will be at Brabham Landing on Cannon Bridge Road. Free shuttle service is provided for the monthly Bamberg County Chamber River Trips. Donations accepted. The trip is about six miles. Bring your own boat and gear. For more information, or to register, call 803-300-1972.