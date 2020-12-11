 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Nativity fundraiser Dec. 20-22

A Christmas Nativity display fundraiser, for the Wesley Christian School, will be held Dec. 20-22 at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street, in Orangeburg. The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22.

Free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

