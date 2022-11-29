COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting : 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

: 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Dancing for exercise

Calling all Silver Slippers! Join us at the City Gym on Broughton Street for Dance Exercise, 10 a.m.-noon each Wednesday. Information: 803-707-6945.

Alanon group to meet Wednesdays

Alanon, a support group for families and friends of those suffering with alcohol and addiction, will meet from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, at the Alano Club, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

OCFAC line dancing classes Thursday

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold line dancing classes every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

BCSD board meeting canceled

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg County School District's regular monthly meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, has been canceled.

Women Voters of Orangeburg Area to meet

The newly formed League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area will hold monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on every first Tuesday of the month, at the Orangeburg County Library. The first meeting will be held Tuesday, December 6.

Closet Giveaway Dec. 10

The third annual Closet Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 125 Chestnut Street, in Orangeburg. Bring any type of gently used items to give to those in need. Tables will be provided, but you must stay with your items. For more information, call Frema Kennedy at 803-928-1536.

Cameron Christmas Show Dec. 16-18

The Spirit of Cameron Christmas Show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cameron Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 803-747-3242. All ticket sales will be donated to the Cameron Community Club.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116