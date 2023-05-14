Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

CCSD board to meet Monday

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at St. Matthews K8 School. The public is invited to attend.

BCSD board call special meeting

The Bamberg County School District will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the boardroom of the Bamberg County School District, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

Foster children awareness group to hold walk-a-thon

The non-profit group Be The Bridge -- Foster SC will be having a walk-a-thon to bring awareness for foster children from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Edisto Memorial Gardens. To register for the event, visit bethebridge-fostersc.org.

Lupus Awareness event May 20

Support two Lupus Awareness events taking place Saturday, May 20, in Denmark. A Lupus Awareness Drive-Thru will be held between 8 to 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Bank, 4668 Carolina Hwy., in Denmark. And a Lupus Awareness banquet will be held at 3 p.m. at Massachusetts Hall on the campus of Voorhees University. For more information, call 803-383-2689.

WHS Class of 1968 to gather

The 1968 Class of Wilkinson High School will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Orangeburg County Library. All members are asked to attend. Reunion plans will be discussed.

Hall of Recognition Banquet May 20

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development with M.C.E.T.E.A.P will be hosting its first Hall of Recognition Banquet at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 646-393-7831 or 803-682-2821.

Wolfe-Geiger Family Reunion May 21

The 2023 Wolfe-Geiger Family reunion is planned for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Sandy Run Community Center, 1792 Old State Road, Sandy Run. The family will be celebrating a milestone this year. Mae "Sis" Stabler Johnson will turn 100 later this year. Please plan to attend for food, fellowship and to celebrate the special occasion.

GSSM summer applications being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

