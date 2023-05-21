Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg

Church marks anniversary

Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, will celebrate its 127th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21. The public is invited.

Wolfe-Geiger family

reunion May 21

The 2023 Wolfe-Geiger Family reunion is planned for 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Sandy Run Community Center, 1792 Old State Road, Sandy Run. The family will be celebrating a milestone this year. Mae "Sis" Stabler Johnson will turn 100 later this year. Please plan to attend for food, fellowship and to celebrate the special occasion.

Fire Commission meets

The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Orangeburg County Fire Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. The public invited.

Bamberg Public

Works meeting set

A meeting of the commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will take place at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Calhoun school

board meets June 5

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Calhoun County High School. The public is invited.

GSSM summer

applications

being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon Monday through Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116