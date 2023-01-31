COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s meeting: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Community Action Partners to meet today

Community Action Partners will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Multipurpose Room at the Orangeburg County Library. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-200-2719.

Santee Town Council to convene Wednesday

The Santee Town Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Council Chambers, at 192 Municipal Way in Santee.

LSCOG to hold needs assessment hearings in region

The Lower Savannah Council of Governments will have hearings to assess needs within the communities it serves in the following counties: Orangeburg -- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street; and Calhoun County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, County Council Chambers, 102 Courthouse Drive, St. Matthews. The public is welcome.

JSL scholarship applications being accepted

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg Inc. will be awarding scholarships this year to deserving seniors from local high schools who have proved themselves in areas of service to their school and community, need, scholastic achievement, and character. Deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2023. Applications are available online through juniorserviceleagueoforangeburg.org or through the school guidance counselor or principal. Applications can be mailed to Junior Service League of Orangeburg, Attn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2464, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

Women Voters of Orangeburg Area to meet

The newly formed League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area will hold monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on every first Tuesday of the month, at the Orangeburg County Library. The first meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

