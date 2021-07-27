COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 10 a.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd, Santee.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- Cordova Crime Watch meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Cordova Senior Center.
Grief support group: 6 p.m., Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. 803-662-0972.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell Street, Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.
OCSD board to hold workshop, meeting July 27-28
The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees will hold a workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The board will be touring the district all day. There will be no formal meeting and no action taken this day. On Wednesday, July 28, the board will meet to discuss board roles and responsibilities as well as goals at 9 a.m., at 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, in Orangeburg.
4-H Summer workshop
A workshop for youth to learn how to cook like a chef will be held for youth ages 9-14, for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. A second session will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20. To register, contact Glenna Mason at gcmason@clemson.edu, or call 803-534-6280.