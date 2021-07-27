COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

OCSD board to hold workshop, meeting July 27-28

The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees will hold a workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The board will be touring the district all day. There will be no formal meeting and no action taken this day. On Wednesday, July 28, the board will meet to discuss board roles and responsibilities as well as goals at 9 a.m., at 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, in Orangeburg.