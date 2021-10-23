COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- PetFest2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cordova Senior Community Center.
- Downtown Boo Bash: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Downtown Market Pavilion. 803-531-6186.
Fire Commission meeting
The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, via telephone conference call at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. COVID-19 screening will be done before entering. For those who would like to attend the meeting, social distancing will be in practice.
Bamberg BPW meeting
The meeting of the Bamberg Board of Public Works commissioners at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at City Hall.
Santee Cooper board to meet
The Santee Cooper Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. Santee Cooper Board meetings are open to the public and live streaming is available. Facial coverings are required for those attending in person. To live stream the meeting, visit Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors section on its website; the link will be available by 7:55 a.m. Monday.
Workshop cancelled
The Town of Eutawville's workshop, set for Tuesday, Oct. 26, has been cancelled.
Planning Commission sets meeting
The City of Orangeburg Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
S.C. State to hold virtual MBA open house
South Carolina State University’s College of Business will conduct a virtual open house highlighting the college’s MBA programs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom videoconference. MBA program application fees will be waived for those attending the virtual open house. If you have questions or cannot attend, contact Dr. Matthew W. Guah, S.C State interim MBA program director, at 803-533-3777 or mguah@scsu.edu.
Login information for Zoom videoconference:
- https://zoom.us/meeting/91967485004#:~:text=Join%20Zoom%20Meeting%0Ahttps%3A//zoom.us/j/6608842588%3Fpwd%3Dd1BxTURFQVVoQ0x0VElHcnlxK040dz09
- Meeting ID: 660 884 2588
- Passcode: MBA@SCSU
S-Book-Tacular planned
The Orangeburg County Library will hold its S-Book-Tacular from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Trick-or-treating hours in city
The City of Orangeburg will be observing Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave, City of Orangeburg public information officer, at 803-539-8722.
Tractor pull Nov. 20
The Bair-ly Pullin' Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 762 Mount Zion Road in St. George. The event features an antique car, truck and tractor show, plus a Pedal Pull for kids and local food and craft vendors.
Upward Bound program accepting applications
The Upward Bound program at Claflin University is accepting applications now for Orangeburg and Calhoun county students for the 2021-2022 school year. Apply at claflin.edu/student-life/services-support/trio-programs/upward-bound.