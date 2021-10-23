COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Fire Commission meeting

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, via telephone conference call at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. COVID-19 screening will be done before entering. For those who would like to attend the meeting, social distancing will be in practice.

Bamberg BPW meeting

Santee Cooper board to meet

The Santee Cooper Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. Santee Cooper Board meetings are open to the public and live streaming is available. Facial coverings are required for those attending in person. To live stream the meeting, visit Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors section on its website; the link will be available by 7:55 a.m. Monday.