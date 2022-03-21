Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Council meeting : 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To dial in, call 1-803-728-2070; ID: 531281237#.

: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To dial in, call 1-803-728-2070; ID: 531281237#. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Orangeburg.

: 7 p.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Orangeburg. Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees meeting: 7:30 p.m., District Office, 125 Herlong Ave.

'Get Art, Get Smart' Tuesday

The Orangeburg County Library will hold two sessions of "Get Art, Get Smart" at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22. Come learn all about artists and their media. The class is for ages 4 and up. This week's class features the art of Andy Warhol and Pop Art. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

