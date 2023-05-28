Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg

Soil and Water Conservation and Keep Orangeburg

County Beautiful meeting to be held Tuesday

Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful (KOCB) will hold their next board meeting on Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m. at the AG Building, 1550 Henley Street, Room 203, Orangeburg. KOCB will follow the OCSWCD meeting.

Grief support group to meet

A grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-662-0972.

Luncheons on the Terrace every Wednesday

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding Spring Luncheons on the Terrace every Wednesday through May 31. Enjoy the ambience overlooking the Edisto River between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. For reservations, call 803-536-4074.

Silver Slippers meet every Wednesday

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Basic/Beginners line dance session will be at 9 a.m. and free-style/hip hop line dance sessions will begin at 10 a.m. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 803-707-6945.

Line dancing classes every Thursday

Beginner line dance classes will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Calhoun school

board meets June 5

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Calhoun County High School. The public is invited.

GSSM summer

applications

being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon by Tuesday of each week. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116