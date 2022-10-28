COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

RMC Board of Trustees meeting: Noon, Board Operations Office, Medical Arts Center, 1175 Cook Road, Suite 135.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Pink Ribbon 5K Saturday

The Regional Medical Center Foundation will host an in-person Pink Ribbon 5K this Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will be held at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center in Edisto Memorial Gardens from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The race will begin at 10:30 a.m. and follow a paved route that runs through the neighborhood parallel to the Edisto River.

Free health and wellness clinic Oct. 29

There will be a free health and wellness clinic from Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Springfield, 513 Railroad Ave. There will be free screenings and vaccinations. Mammograms will require an appointment, call 803-395-2841.

Low Country Boil Nov. 5

Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center will hold its Low Country Boil on Saturday, Nov. 5., Eat-in will be at Farm Wing, Hwy. 6; take-out entry will be at Cleveland Street. To purchase tickets, call 803-897-2225.

Orangeburg County Christmas Parade applications available

Orangeburg County Christmas Parade is now accepting applications for the upcoming parade. Deadline for applications is Nov. 21. The parade will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 4. For more information, or to register, email chopkins@orangeburgsc.net.

New Brooklyn Community accepting entries for parade

The New Brooklyn Community has begun to accept requests to participate in its annual Christmas parade. The parade is planned for Dec. 11, 2022. For more information or to register, call 803-347-2625.

