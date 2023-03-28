Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s meeting : 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. Community Action Partners meeting with the Orangeburg Clergy : 5:30 p.m., Multipurpose Room, Orangeburg County Library. 803-200-2719.

Orangeburg County School District board budget work session : 6 p.m., 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

SOAR group to gather March 30

The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the SC Society of Sons of the American Revolution will be holding a meeting/dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Clark's Restaurant and Inn, in Santee. The public is welcome to attend.

Free community health fair April 1

A free community health event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, to help encourage healthy lifestyles and connect the community to resources. The event will be held in the Conference Center in the Orangeburg County Library.

Orangeburg County GOP Precinct Reorganization

The Orangeburg County Republican Party will be holding a make-up session for their biennial Precinct Reorganization at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, upstairs at Rosalia's Restaurant, 1058 Russell St. All Orangeburg County registered voters are invited to participate. For more information, call 803-536-1639.

Calhoun County Council to meet April 10

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at 102 Courthouse Drive, in St. Matthews.

AARP planning meetings planned

The Orangeburg Chapter of the AARP will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Council on Aging cafeteria; another meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. for those wanting to "Discovering the Outdoors" at 5:30 p.m. at the Edisto Memorial Gardens Rose Garden.

Pilot Club of Orangeburg accepting scholarship applications

The Pilot Club of Orangeburg is offering a scholarship in the amount of $500 to any student graduating from an Orangeburg County high school. For a form, visit www.facebook.com/pilotcluboforangeburg. Follow all directions and return application by the April 14, 2023 deadline. All applications will be given careful consideration. Winners will be notified by phone in May. If you have any questions about the application or any problems downloading the application from Facebook please message us and let us know.

Bark in the Park planned for April 15

The Orangeburg SPCA will present the 15th annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street. The Bark in the Park is an event of fun activities for dogs and their owners. The festival will include dog training demonstrations, food vendors, live entertainment and area rescue groups with dogs available for adoption. Admission is $5 per person, children 12 and under get in free.

GSSM summer applications being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising 6th, 7th and 8th graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

WHS Class of 1970 accepting scholarship applications

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1970 will award a scholarship to two deserving final semester high school seniors who have been accepted to and will be attending South Carolina State University or Claflin University. The deadline for accepting applications is April 23. For more information, call 404-518-6394.

VFW Post 2779 to hold membership drive

The VFW, Post 2779 will be holding a half-price membership drive until the end of April. For more information, call 803-308-4857.

Upward Bound accepting applications

Claflin University’s Upward Bound Program is currently accepting applications for all rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students in the Orangeburg and Calhoun county school districts. The six-week program will be in-person this summer on the campus of Claflin University. For more information, call 803-535-5059.

