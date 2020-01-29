Today's events
Orangeburg County Council, Strategic Planning Economic Development Tour meeting: 10 a.m., conference room, Springhill Suites Sumter, 2645 Broad St., Sumter.
SCSU board
to meet
The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Lowman Hall, Room 304.
Senior bingo
scheduled
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold senior bingo for seniors 50 and over at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the City Gym, 410 Broughton St. For more information, call 803-533-6020.
DTC panel
meeting Jan. 29
The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the board room of Blatt Hall.
Nursing program
meeting today
The Practical Nursing Diploma Program at Denmark Technical College will be holding an informational meeting for anyone interested in enrolling for the fall 2019 nursing program. This informational session will be held on the DTC campus at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Building 26. For more information, call 803-793-5234.
Board meeting
for First Steps
on Jan. 30
Calhoun First Steps Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the conference room at John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews.
Line dance
classes Thursday
The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.
