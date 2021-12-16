COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Santee Cooper Board of Directors and Santee Cooper CEO Sear Committee special called meeting: 8:30 a.m., board room at Santee Cooper headquarters.

8:30 a.m., board room at Santee Cooper headquarters. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : noon and 5:15, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

noon and 5:15, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg. Orangeburg County First Steps board meeting: 5:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library, 1645 Russell Street.

'Subarashii' Teen Anime and Manga Club returns

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding its teen anime and manga program, "Subarashii," from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Art supplies will be provided. The club is open to all 6th through 12th grade students. Masks will be required. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Food box giveaway Saturday in 3 locations

Save The Children organization, in partnership with the Orangeburg County School District, will be distributing free boxes of food Saturday, Dec. 18 at the following school locations: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School (9:45 a.m.); Lake Marion High School (9 a.m.); and at the Cope School District Office (10 a.m.).

New Brooklyn Community Christmas parade Dec. 19

The New Brooklyn Community will hold its 13th annual Christmas parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, next to Jamison Pharmacy on Goff Ave. There will be gifts for all ages.

Concerned Citizens to gather Dec. 21

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights will hold its monthly meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Orangeburg County Library. For more information, call 803-534-8371.

