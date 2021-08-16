COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Orangeburg County School Board tour of district has been cancelled.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

: 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg. Orangeburg County Council meeting : 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To participate, dial 1-803-728-2070; ID: 97175031#. It will also be broadcast via Facebook Live from the count's Facebook page.

: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. To participate, dial 1-803-728-2070; ID: 97175031#. It will also be broadcast via Facebook Live from the count's Facebook page. Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting : 6:30 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive.

: 6:30 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.

Blackville council meets tonight

Blackville Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Blackville Community Center, 19464 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville. Social distancing will be observed.

Grief support group to gather

A grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-662-0972.

City Council meeting Tuesday

The Orangeburg City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, virtually. Public viewing is available via the City's Facebook account.

