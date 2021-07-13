COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Free health and wellness fair July 17

A free Day of Hope Community Health and Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, in Orangeburg. There will be a free Pfizer vaccine clinic, health screenings, a blood drive, free food and drinks and activities for the kids.