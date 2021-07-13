COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- The S.C. State Board of Trustees special called session: 10 a.m. for a special called session, via teleconference in the boardroom in Lowman Hall. To participate, call 800-753-1965; ID: 5369972.
- Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting: 10 a.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.
Grief support group: 6 p.m., Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. 803-662-0972.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 6 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 7:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell Street, in Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 7 p.m., 332 Bass Drive, in Santee.
Free health and wellness fair July 17
A free Day of Hope Community Health and Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, in Orangeburg. There will be a free Pfizer vaccine clinic, health screenings, a blood drive, free food and drinks and activities for the kids.
4-H Summer workshops
- A Food Preservation Workshop for Youth will be held for youth ages 8-13 from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 21. Cost is $10.
- A workshop for youth to learn how to cook like a chef will be held for youth ages 9-14, for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. A second session will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20.