COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

RMC board meeting today

The Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the ground floor board room of the hospital. The meeting will be held primarily in Executive Session, however a conference line for public participation during open session has been set up: 1-408-418-9388. Access Code: 244 248 25 ##

I.P. Stanback to host virtual poetry event

The S.C. State University's I.P. Stanback Museum and Planetarium is proud to announce an evening of poetry featuring the acclaimed South Carolina poet Nikky Finney. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, via Zoom and will stream live on the museum's Facebook page. For more information, contact Davion Perry at dpetty@scsu.edu.