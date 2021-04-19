COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Orangeburg County Council Public Works Committee meeting: 4 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. 1-803-728-2070; ID: 209953655.
- Orangeburg County Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. 1-803-728-2070; ID: 860802680.
SCSU and Claflin planning vaccination site
South Carolina State University and Claflin University will be partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, on the campus of S.C. State. Parking will be located beside SHM near the softball field. Participants should take the sidewalk in front of SHM to the entrance near Staley Hall. To register, go to muschealth.org/vaccine-b2b. For more information, contact Ken Davis at ken.davis@scsu.edu.
OCSWCD meeting April 27
The Orangeburg County SWCD will be holding its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Orangeburg County Agricultural Building in the Clemson Extension Conference Room 203. The meeting will be followed by a Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful meeting. To make a reservation, call 803-534-2409; extension 3.
BSD1 board to meet April 27
Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees have changed their meeting from April 19 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School, 1980 Main Hwy., in Bamberg. The meeting will be broadcast via the Bamberg School District One Facebook page.