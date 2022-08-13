COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

'The Lion King, Jr.' this weekend

The Performing Arts Youth Theater will present Disney's musical "The Lion King, Jr." at the Cameron Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Aug. 12-13; and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and through Eventbrite by going to cameronscpayt.com/tickets.

'Shagging for the Shelter' Saturday

The Orangeburg SPCA and the Bluebird Theater are hosting "Shagging for the Shelter" beginning at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Bluebird Theater, 1141 Russell St, Orangeburg. Admission is $20 and there will be a shag contest with a $500 cash prize and a $200 raffle. For more information, call 803-515-3159.

CCSD board to meet Aug. 15

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the district office, 125 Herlong Ave. The meeting will also be live streamed.

Top Dawg BBQ Cook Off Competition Aug. 19-20

The SC State University Bulldog Collective is sponsoring a BBQ cook off beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Staley Field. There will be music, games and barbecue. Tickets cost $15 for Friday; $20 for Saturday; and $20 for both days. For more information, or to register, email expro64@gmail.com.

