COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

BSD1 board to meet Monday

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School, 1980 Main Hwy., Bamberg. The meeting will be broadcast via the district's Facebook page.

Nativity fundraiser Dec. 20-22

A Christmas Nativity display fundraiser, for the Wesley Christian School, will be held Dec. 20-22 at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street, in Orangeburg. The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22.

Rickenbacker Gala canceled 

The Rickenbacker family has announced that the 24th annual Rickenbacker Gala, which supports Alzheimer's research, has been canceled for December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

Briefs

Deadline for obituaries

Obituaries for the Friday, Nov. 27, paper must be received by the regular 5 p.m. deadline on Thursday.

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 09-18-19-31-37, Power-Up: 2

