Basketball tourney Saturday in Holly Hill

A basketball tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Holly Hill Roberts Middle School gymnasium. The tournament is a scholarship fundraiser.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, is looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

OCFC plan meeting Monday

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, in Orangeburg. The public is invited to attend.

OCAB board plan meeting July 31

The Board of Directors for OCAB Community Action Agency will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, via phone conference. To dial in, call 518-892-1081; code: 96352#.

Register to vote Aug. 1 in Vance

Come out and register to vote at the JBD Vance Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the JBD Vance Senior Center, 10304 Old #6 Hwy., in Vance. Must be 18 years or older, with ID.

City Council to meet Tuesday

The Orangeburg City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the Council Chambers Building, 933 Middleton St., Orangeburg.

Calhoun County general election filing begins Aug. 1

The Calhoun County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the general election for the Town of St. Matthews to be held on Nov. 7 for the following offices: Mayor, District 2 City Council, District 4 City Council and Distirct 6 City Council. Filing will open at noon on Aug. 1 and will remain open until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Roosevelt Gardens event to help unify community Aug. 5

The Urban Community Education Network and Training Center will present the second annual “Answering Our Clarion Call,” a plea for action to save youth and to help restore a Roosevelt Gardens community, from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Roosevelt Gardens, 1000 Presidential Drive, in Orangeburg. There will be a unity march, rally, and a cookout.

Community health fair Aug. 12 at Voorhees

Motivated Woman, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Voorhees University and South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) to host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Voorhees University in the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center. The health fair is for men, women and children and will offer free mammograms, rapid HIV testing, COVID vaccines and test kits and health screenings to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

SCSU Alumni Membership Drive, Fish Fry Aug. 25

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

B-E Class of 1974 members sought

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School Class of 1974 have begun planning for its 50th reunion. Any members of that class are asked to contact the reunion committee via email at beclassof1974@gmail.com.

