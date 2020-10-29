COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Ribbon cutting for the new Denmark City Hall: 11 a.m., 64 City Hall St. Masks and social distancing required.
'A Fair Food Affair' Oct. 29-Nov.1
The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU. Come out and partake in your favorite fair food. There will be no seating and food will be to-go only. For more information, call 803-531-6186.
Breast Cancer Parade Nov. 1 in Bowman
In collaboration with community partners, the Bowman Breast Cancer Survivors Committee is hosting its first Breast Cancer Parade at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, along Main Street in Bowman. Social distancing and masks will be required to ensure safety. For more information, call 803-747-5366.
