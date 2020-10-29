 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

Ribbon cutting for the new Denmark City Hall: 11 a.m., 64 City Hall St. Masks and social distancing required.

'A Fair Food Affair' Oct. 29-Nov.1

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" opening at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU. Come out and partake in your favorite fair food. There will be no seating and food will be to-go only. For more information, call 803-531-6186.

Breast Cancer Parade Nov. 1 in Bowman

In collaboration with community partners, the Bowman Breast Cancer Survivors Committee is hosting its first Breast Cancer Parade at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, along Main Street in Bowman. Social distancing and masks will be required to ensure safety. For more information, call 803-747-5366.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 13-15-23-24-31, Power-Up: 2

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 08-15-16-17-20, Power-Up: 3

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 04-11-35-37-38, Power-Up: 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News