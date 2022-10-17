COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Council: 5:30 p.m., County Council Chambers, Administrative Centre, 1437 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.

Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees meeting: 7:30 p.m., district office, 125 Herlong Ave.

BCSD committee plan meeting

The Bamberg County School District Board Policy Review Committee will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the board room of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

OCDC board to meet Oct. 25

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the OCDC offices. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

New Brooklyn Community accepting entries for parade

The New Brooklyn Community has begun to accept requests to participate in its annual Christmas parade. The parade is planned for Dec. 11, 2022. For more information or to register, call 803-347-2625.

