COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

A Christmas Nativity display fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street.

CCMO closed for holidays

Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Elks Lodge to hold New Year's Eve dance

The Elks Lodge 897 will hold a New Year's Eve dance beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. For more information or to reserve tickets and table, call Cora Watford at 803-534-7350. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

