Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Council Public Works Committee meeting : 4 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. 1-803-728-2070; ID: 935548278#.

Orangeburg County Council meeting : 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. 1-803-728-2070; ID: 861986561#.

: 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams. 1-803-728-2070; ID: 861986561#. Bamberg County School District Board of Trustees meeting : 6 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive.

: 6 p.m., media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m., Santee Presbyterian Church 306, Bradford Blvd., Santee.

Eutawville Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Town of Eutawville will hold its scheduled council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Community Building, 419 Porcher Ave., in Eutawville.

Stakeholder meeting for Santee Cooper Tuesday

Santee Cooper Stakeholder Committee meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the Dan Ray Conference Center (Wampee) in Pinopolis.

Sorority scholarship applications available

Scholarship applications through the The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are now available. High school seniors in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are eligible. Students should speak with their school counselors for application details. Applications must be completed and received on or before April 1, 2022.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0