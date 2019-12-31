OCL programs scheduled
The Orangeburg County Library has several programs planned for Jan. 6-7.
“Bingo for Books!”, and adults’ night out event for those 17 and up, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Win prizes and enjoy light refreshments.
This week’s “Get Art, Get Smart” programs, set for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, will feature “Alexander Calder and Stabiles.”
Come to the OCL to learn all about artists and their media, and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All art materials will be provided. The program is limited to the first 20 participants. Participants must pick up ticket at the circulation desk to assure admittance. This class is for children ages 4 and up; children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
For questions, call Jennifer Chatto-McCoskey at 803-533-5868 or email at jchatto-mccoskey@orangeburgcounty.org.
