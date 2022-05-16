Community DATEBOOK

Today's event

Bamberg County School District Board of Trustees committee meeting: 11 a.m., board room at Bamberg County School District Office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Santee.

: 7 p.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Santee. Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees meeting: 7:30 p.m., St. Matthews K-8 school.

'Get Art, Get Smart' Tuesday

The Orangeburg County Library will hold two sessions of "Get Art, Get Smart" at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. Come learn all about artists and their media. The class is for ages 4 and up. This week's class features the art of Banksy and Stencils. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

OCL to hold 'Peek-a-Boo' Story Time

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, for children 0-2. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Concerned Citizens to meet Wednesday

The Concerned Citizens of the Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Orangeburg County Library.

RMC board meeting planned

The RMC Board of Trustees will have a called board meeting for "strategic financial discussion and review" at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the ground floor board room of the Regional Medical Center.

