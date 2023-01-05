COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Line dancing classes: 7 to 8 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-664-1000.

Calhoun County to hold public hearing

A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, during the Calhoun County Council meeting, at 102 Courthouse Drive. Land ordinances and changes to zoning will be discussed.

Bamberg City Council to gather

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Bamberg City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at City Hall.

Silver Slippers dance sessions every Wednesday

Join the Silver Slippers every Wednesday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Basic/Beginners line dance session will be at 9 a.m. and free-style/hip hop line dance sessions will begin at 10 a.m. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 803-707-6945.

RMC advisory board to meet Jan. 12

The Regional Medical Center Constituency Advisory Board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Calhoun County Library, 900 F R. Huff Drive, in St. Matthews.

JSL scholarship applications being accepted

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg Inc. will be awarding scholarships this year to deserving seniors from local high schools who have proved themselves in areas of service to their school and community, need, scholastic achievement, and character. Deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2023. Applications are available online through juniorserviceleagueoforangeburg.org or through the school guidance counselor or principal. Applications can be mailed to Junior Service League of Orangeburg, Attn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2464, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

