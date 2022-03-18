Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : noon, 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

'Subarashii' teen anime and manga club: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. 803-533-5858

CCDP to hold meeting in St. Matthews

The Calhoun County Democratic Party will be hosting a precinct reorganization and county convention meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at The John Ford Community Center located at: 308 Agnes Street in St. Matthews.

Blood Connection holding donation event

The Blood Connection will be holding a blood donation event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. All donors will receive $45 in eGift Cards. The community is still in an urgent need for blood donations. To register, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/189759

Pilot Club scholarship applications available

The Pilot Club of Orangeburg will be offering scholarships to residents of Orangeburg County who are graduating from high school in 2022. Applications can be found online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg's Facebook page. Applications must be complete and are due by April 15, 2022.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

