COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

2nd annual Women's Empowerment Survivor Brunch : 1 p.m., 1535 Russell Street, in Orangeburg. 803-707-1401.

Low Country Boil in Elloree: Eat-in will be at Farm Wing, Hwy. 6; take-out entry will be at Cleveland Street. 803-897-2225.

BCSD board to meet Nov. 7

The Bamberg County School District have planned a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the boardroom at Bamberg County School District, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark.

Vets Helping Vets to plan to meet

The Vets Helping Vets will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Rd., in Cordova. The Staff of The Orangeburg VA Clinic will the presenters. The VA Staff will instruct our Veterans on My Heathy Vet Program and personal accounts will be issue to each Vet in attendance. Veterans Day activities will be scheduled for November 11th.

AARP meeting Nov. 9

The AARP Chapter #2455 of Orangeburg will meet at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the cafeteria, 2570 St. Matthews Road. For more information, call 803-308-0954.

CCSD board to hold special meeting

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at the district office, 125 Herlong Ave. Elected board members will be sworn-in.

Closet Giveaway Dec. 10

The third annual Closet Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 125 Chestnut Street, in Orangeburg. Bring any type of gently used items to give to those in need. Tables will be provided, but you must stay with your items. For more information, call Frema Kennedy at 803-928-1536.

How to submit your events

