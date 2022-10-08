COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Breast Cancer walk/parade in Bowman today

The Bowman Community Breast Cancer Committee will present its 10th anniversary celebration with a Walk/Parade honoring breast cancer survivors at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from the Bowman Inner City Park to the Bowman Nature Park. Celebrate with food, fun, games and prizes. For more information, call 803-290-3728.

County legislative delegation to meet

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in the Orangeburg County Council Chambers of the County Administration Building, 1437 Amelia St., in Orangeburg.

BCSD board meeting Oct. 10

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg County School District's meeting will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Bamberg County School District Office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark.

BCSD review committee meeting Oct. 11

The Bamberg County School District Board of Trustees Policy Review Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the board room at 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

AARP Chapter meeting Oct. 11

The AARP Chapter #2455 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the cafeteria of the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

Senior Games Oct. 11 and 13

The City of Orangeburg will present "Senior Games" on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 13, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Games include: track and field, softball throw, basketball free throw, horseshoes, cakewalk and Bingo. For more information, call.

Vets Helping Vets to gather Oct. 12

The Vets Helping Vets will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Mrs. Kenisha Grimes, Director of Orangeburg County VA, will be the presenter.

Old South Farm Festival Oct. 14-16

The Old South Farm Festival will be held October 14-16. The event will be held at the track and camp ground located 8 miles west of St. Matthews off Hwy. 176 on the Old Belleville Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. On Saturday, gates will open at 9 a.m., admission will be $10. For more information, call 803-707-1493.

Elks Soccer Shoot fundraiser Oct. 15

The Elks Soccer Shoot for Boys and Girls fundraiser will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Hillcrest Soccer Field in Orangeburg. The event is for boys and girls ages 4-13. For more information, call 803-347-2178.

Pet Festival Oct. 15

The second annual Pet Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Cordova Senior Community Center, 160 Mixon Road, in Cordova. Bring your pet and enjoy door prizes, and food and drinks. All dogs get a treat bag. Richland Vet Mobile Unit will also be hon hand to provide low cost vaccinations. For more information, call 803-531-4646.

New Brooklyn Community accepting entries for parade

The New Brooklyn Community has begun to accept requests to participate in its annual Christmas parade. The parade is planned for Dec. 11, 2022. For more information or to register, call 803-347-2625.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116