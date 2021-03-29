 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

The S.C. State University 1890 Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources department free webinar series to discuss the various farming, agriculture programs and services: 2 p.m. Register online prior to the event at bit.ly/1890_saanr. Information: 803-878-9038.

Fire District meeting set

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will meet, via telephone conference call, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. If you'd like to attend, social distancing will be practiced. COVID-19 testing before entering.

RMC board meeting Tuesday

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the RMC ground-floor boardroom. The meeting will be held in executive session with no discussion in open session. Public participation line: 1-866-398-2885; access code: 142885#.

Part 2 of farming webinar March 30

S.C. State University's 1890 Research & Extension will present part two of the free "Know to Grow: Industrial Hemp Farming Webinar Series, Industrial Hemp Production and Industry Basics Unearthed" at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Advanced registration required: bit.ly/hemp_webinar_series2. Information: Dr. Florence Anoruo, fanoruo@scsu.edu.

DORA to hold Farmers' Market informational meeting

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will hold an interest meeting for the 2021 Downtown Orangeburg Farmers' Market season at 10 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the Downtown Market Pavilion. All parties interested in being vendors at this year's market are encouraged to attend. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. Information: Candice Robertson, 803-531-6186.

Palmetto Cash 5: 11-21-26-30-34, Power-Up: 3

SOUTH CAROLINA

Police: 2 found dead are responsible for 22 armed robberies

Palmetto Cash 5: 03-06-15-19-20, Power-Up: 3

