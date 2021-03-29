COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

The S.C. State University 1890 Extension Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resources department free webinar series to discuss the various farming, agriculture programs and services: 2 p.m. Register online prior to the event at bit.ly/1890_saanr. Information: 803-878-9038.

Fire District meeting set

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will meet, via telephone conference call, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane, Orangeburg. If you'd like to attend, social distancing will be practiced. COVID-19 testing before entering.

RMC board meeting Tuesday

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in the RMC ground-floor boardroom. The meeting will be held in executive session with no discussion in open session. Public participation line: 1-866-398-2885; access code: 142885#.

Part 2 of farming webinar March 30