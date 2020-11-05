COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Drive-thru free baby shower Nov. 7

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina along with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and Cornerstone Church will hold a drive-thru baby shower for expecting moms from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut Street. They will distribute 100 diaper bags and baby essentials. The event is free and open to the public.

North Day of Prayer Nov. 7

The 23rd annual North Day of Prayer will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, in North.

BSD2 board to meet Monday

The Bamberg County School District 2 Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in the Board Room of the district’s administrative office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark. Due to COVID-19, only those individuals that are essential to the meeting and the media will be allowed. The meeting may be viewed on the district’s Facebook page. Social distancing and masks should be adhered to by all board members and others in attendance for safety purposes.

Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull Nov. 21

Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at 762 Mount Zion Road, in St. George. For more information, call 843-563-4114.

