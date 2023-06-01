Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

Bowman Post 64 to meet

American Legion Post 64 in Bowman will meet at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at 8096 Charleston Highway. New members are invited. For more information, call 803-347-9361.

OCCD 3 Fun Day Saturday

The Orangeburg County Council District 3 Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Canaan UMC, 5659 Slab Landing Road, in Cope. Bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-378-1215.

Thompson reunion Sunday

The 59th Henry Calloway Thompson reunion is coming back after COVID delays. The reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Prospect Southern Methodist Church in Pearidge near Branchville. Bring food, desserts, door prizes and beverages to share.

Calhoun school

board meets June 5

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Calhoun County High School. The public is invited.

Smoak reunion set for June 11

Descendants of Russell Frederick Smoak and Elizabeth Maria Mack Smoak will hold their annual family reunion at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Cordova. Ice and utensils will be furnished. A picnic lunch will be served at 1 p.m. A business session and family reports will follow.

GSSM summer

applications

being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

