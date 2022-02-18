Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

CCMO closed Feb. 21

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents' Day. CCMO will resume normal hours Tuesday, Feb. 22.

BSD1 board meeting canceled

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 monthly board meeting that was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21, has been canceled because of a lack of a quorum needed for a valid meeting.

Bamberg County School District meeting Feb. 22

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg County School District will hold a scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, 267 Red Raider Drive, Bamberg.

OAMHC board meeting Feb. 24

The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, via Zoom. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of every month. To join the Zoom meeting, visit

Meeting ID: 828 0148 9997; Passcode: 1978

OCSD to host job fair March 5

The Orangeburg County School District will be hosting an educator career fair for certified employees on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the new Orangeburg County Library on Russell Street. Interviews will be conducted on-site. To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/OCSDcareer and select your preference to attend in-person or virtually. Masks will be required.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0