COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Bamberg Board of Public Works to meet July 26

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at city hall.

4-H Summer workshop

A workshop for youth to learn how to cook like a chef will be held for youth ages 9-14, for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. A second session will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20. To register, contact Glenna Mason at gcmason@clemson.edu, or call 803-534-6280.

Free WWI Memorial event in Columbia

The 371st Infantry Regiment WWI Memorial Monument Association will present a free Kool-Aid, Hotdog, Mustard & Onion Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Suber Marshall UMC, 3900 Live Oak Street, in Columbia. All proceeds will benefit the association.

S.C. State alumni to hold annual membership drive