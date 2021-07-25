COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Bamberg Board of Public Works to meet July 26
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at city hall.
4-H Summer workshop
A workshop for youth to learn how to cook like a chef will be held for youth ages 9-14, for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. A second session will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20. To register, contact Glenna Mason at gcmason@clemson.edu, or call 803-534-6280.
Free WWI Memorial event in Columbia
The 371st Infantry Regiment WWI Memorial Monument Association will present a free Kool-Aid, Hotdog, Mustard & Onion Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Suber Marshall UMC, 3900 Live Oak Street, in Columbia. All proceeds will benefit the association.
S.C. State alumni to hold annual membership drive
The SCSU National Alumni Association Greater Orangeburg Chapter will hold its annual membership drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. Vaccination or masks are required for indoor seating. For more information or an application, call 803-534-1354 or 803-928-6617.
Annual golf tourney benefit Sept. 25
The annual Wesley Christian School Benefit Golf Tournament will be held September 25, at Hillcrest Golf Course, 1280 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shot gun start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided. To register or for more information, call 803-707-1553 or 803-536-6167.