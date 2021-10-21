COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Cookout cancelled
The Good Ole Boys Cookout has been cancelled.
PetFest on Saturday
Cordova Senior Community Center will be the site of PetFest2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be food, games and prizes -- and pets, too. Come join the fun and check out the center, exercise rooms and weekly activities.
BOO Bash Oct. 23
DORA will be holding a Downtown Boo Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Downtown Market Pavilion. For more information, call 803-531-6186.
S-Book-Tacular planned
The Orangeburg County Library will hold its S-Book-Tacular from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Trick-or-treating hours in city
The City of Orangeburg will be observing Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. For more information, contact Jennifer Van Cleave, City of Orangeburg public information officer, at 803-539-8722.
Tractor pull Nov. 20
The Bair-ly Pullin' Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 762 Mount Zion Road in St. George.
The event features an antique car, truck and tractor show, plus a Pedal Pull for kids and local food and craft vendors.