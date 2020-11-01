COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

'A Fair Food Affair' ends today

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will be presenting "A Fair Food Affair" from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1, on Russell Street at the park across from DPU.

Breast Cancer Parade today in Bowman

In collaboration with community partners, the Bowman Breast Cancer Survivors Committee is hosting its first Breast Cancer Parade at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, along Main Street in Bowman. Social distancing and masks will be required to ensure safety.

RMC board to meet Monday

A called meeting of the RMC Board of Trustees has been planned for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the ground floor board room of the Regional Medical Center.

