COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Bamberg County School District Board of Trustees meeting : 6 p.m., district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

Santee Town Council meeting: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, 192 Municipal Way.

VUOS holding event for veterans

The Veterans United Outreach Services will hold an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Orangeburg County Library. Veterans can come and be assisted with filing claims with the local Department of Veterans Affairs.

Calhoun County Council to meet Sept. 12

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in council chambers. On the agenda will be discussion of the proposed Rural Development project. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment.

Meet the Superintendent Sept. 13

The Bamberg County School District will be hosting a "Meet the Superintendent" event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Denmark-Olar High School gymnasium.

